VERMILLION — Join the South Dakota Shakespeare Festival (SDSF) Artistic Staff and Board of Directors as they announce their 2021 season. The announcement will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, in front of the Vermillion Theatre, 4 West Main Street, Vermillion. You are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.
The season will also be announced later in the day and week via social media and through regional news outlets.
