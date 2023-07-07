Sewer System

Items caught by the municipal sewage facility’s bar screens — mostly different types of so called “flushable” wipes — are shown being deposited on a conveyor belt at the city’s wastewater plant. Anything missed by the bar filter can damage the system’s costly pumps. Ultimately, these items will wind up in the landfill, which is where city staff say they should have gone in the first place.

 Courtesy Photo

City officials want residents to know that what gets flushed down the drain doesn’t go away — it just becomes someone else’s problem.

More to the point, when improper items are flushed in a toilet, they become Tanner Hanson’s problem as the City of Yankton wastewater facility superintendent.

