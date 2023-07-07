City officials want residents to know that what gets flushed down the drain doesn’t go away — it just becomes someone else’s problem.
More to the point, when improper items are flushed in a toilet, they become Tanner Hanson’s problem as the City of Yankton wastewater facility superintendent.
“It’s people’s responsibility to not flush things that they’re not supposed to,” Hanson told the Press & Dakotan. “There are problems with products labeled as ‘flushable’ and ‘disposable,’ (because) they’re actually not. They don’t break down in the water, they don’t dissolve.”
Hanson was referring to “flushable” wipes — baby wipes, hygienic wipes, cleaning wipes — one of the main culprits when it comes to blocking up the sewer mains.
“A lot of the problem comes from companies that are marketing the wrong way,” he said. “Also, individuals that aren’t paying attention to what they are not properly disposing.”
Once in the municipal sewer system, wipes can wad up instead of dissolving, creating a dam that can eventually block the entire pipe, Hanson said.
“So, it’s bad for you and it can be bad for your neighbors as well because they can be tied to your same sewer line,” he said. “We see it down here at the wastewater plant where we’re constantly filtering it.”
The sewage plant uses bar screens to filter everything that enters the plant, Hanson said.
“They’re equipment that has vertical bars that are about a half-inch apart,” he said. “There’s a rig that goes down every 10 minutes or so and rakes material out of the incoming flow from the community. Every time that that goes down, it comes up with a lot of towels, shop towels and sanitary products, paper towels, rags, all kinds of different stuff.”
The items are all deposited on a conveyor belt for collection and disposal at the landfill, Hanson said.
In addition to wipes, items regularly pulled out by the bar screens include garbage can liners, cloth rags, shop towels, syringes and needles, cotton balls, ear swabs, bandages, razors, condoms, medicine, kitty litter, toothbrushes, contact lenses, cigarette butts, facial tissue and toys, he said.
“We’ve got an array of toys in one of our windows that have come down the sewer line,” Hanson said.
Other problem items that should not be flushed include colostomy bags, dental floss, dried feces from a litter box, hair, chewing gum, illegal drugs, food, critters — fish, snakes and other small creatures— and bleach, which can interfere with sewage processing.
Also, liquid kitchen grease helps all those unwanted objects clump together when it cools into a solid inside the sewer lines, Hanson said.
The facility’s Collections Department is charged with running the green sewer water jet and vacuum truck.
“They try and flush lines on a regular basis, but they will run into issues where the lines will be clogged,” he said. “I remember in particular, not too long ago, they were flushing a line and a grease chunk about the size of a canoe came down and caused problems in our inlet bars.”
Anything that gets past the system of bars risks destroying one of the plant’s pumps, which cost approximately $20,000 to replace, Hanson said.
“If you have a pump that’s failed due to a big wad of shop towels, that’s a huge expense on the city and the community in general. Everybody’s paying for it,” he said.
At a recent Yankton City Commission meeting, the city manager’s report noted that this summer, improperly flushed items — grease and wipes in particular — are a growing problem, noting that toilet tissue and human waste are the only items that are safe to flush.
“Everything else is trash, even items that claim to be ‘flushable,’” the report said, adding that, in addition to causing unpleasant sewage backups in homes, it can cause sewage to overflow into creeks and drainage ditches that ultimately drain into the Missouri River.
“A big thing is trying to protect our river system,” Hanson said. “We’re the last line of defense before it goes out to the river, so it’s important that we’re operating properly, to protect our environment and all the uses that go on in our river.”
For more information, call 605-668-5274.
