This week, organizers of Yankton’s Harvest Halloween street festival announced on Facebook that it has cancelled the 2020 event due to the current COVID-19 threat.
“With our staple attractions, which include the pig races, inflatables, trick-or-treating, etc., we do not feel it is possible to maintain social-distancing guidelines or the sanitation measures/volunteer needs to keep attendees safe,” the post read. “Please know this decision was made after many discussions with local healthcare professionals and officials.”
The event had been tentatively set for Oct. 31 in downtown Yankton.
The group hopes to bring the event back in 2021.
