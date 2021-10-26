Kathy Daudistel, the newest national president of the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), is taking a unique tour of some of South Dakota’s smaller-town groups.
Typically, the ALA national president would be given tours of the state’s larger facilities, MaryJo Stier, ALA Department of South Dakota president, told the Press & Dakotan.
“This year, my goal was for her to come to some of our smaller areas, and we’ve been all over” she said. “We were in Watertown this morning; we’ve been to department headquarters and (Wednesday), we’re going to the state cemetery.”
Earlier this week, Daudistel visited the DTOM Veterans Ranch in Warner, which uses equine therapy to help with mental health issues, Stier said, noting that her project this year is to raise money for that organization.
“It focuses on veterans’ suicide, post-traumatic stress, and it’s not just for veterans; it’s for anybody that suffering,” she said. “Kathy (Daudistel) was one of the volunteers that rode on a horse and — I can’t explain it — just watching them brought everyone to tears.”
The organizaion was founded by Dr. Tracy Diefenbach (“Doc T”) whose husband, Josh, a former U.S. marine, killed himself before he could receive treatment at the VA, Stier said. After his death, Diefenbach began her doctoral journey to save as many former soldiers as she could, according to the group’s website.
“By the time this little session — it was just a cut-down session just to show us what’s going on — was over, I was overly emotional. I couldn’t stop crying,” Daudistel said. “But, within maybe two or three hours, I just had this feeling of peace and in calmness and serenity. I can just imagine what it would do for PTSD or dementia.”
Another highlight of her South Dakota visit, Daudistel said, occurred earlier this week when she was seated next an 84-year-old woman.
“She was so thrilled. She just sat by me and she’s looking at me and she goes, ‘I’ve never met a national president before and I’m just so honored,’” Daudistel said. “I looked at her and I said, ‘You know what, I am so honored to meet you.’”
Tuesday, Daudistel toured Yankton’s Mead Culture and Education Center, located on the grounds of the original Human Services Center (HSC) campus.
“The cool thing about this trip is that I get to do little stop-and-hops and meet the actual grassroots members,” Daudistel said. “I haven’t met them all yet, but I would like to go around and talk to them.”
ALA’s focus this year is caregiving and caring for the caregivers, she said.
“I’m coming around to thank them for being caregivers, for taking care of family — that’s what we do — and just say that they can ask for help,” Daudistel said. “They’re not alone in their quest, and there are resources available for them.”
The ALA national president’s term lasts one year. Daudistel was elected last month and immediately hit the road. South Dakota is the seventh department she has visited since then, she said.
Tuesday night, 60 ALA members from the Yankton area shared a meal with Daudistel, who planned to take the opportunity to address the group before they started packing items for residents of HSC after the meal.
“I personally get to thank the (members), and that makes me feel really good.” she said. “It humbles me. It’s an honor.”
