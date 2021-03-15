South Dakota recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths in Monday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The state’s death toll remained at 1,912.
Locally, Yankton County reported one new infection and one new recovery, keeping the number of active cases at 41.
Other area counties reporting new positive tests included Charles Mix (+1) and Union (+1) counties in South Dakota and Cedar County (+1) in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota on Monday reported five active cases (2 students, 3 staff), down one from Friday. There were 10 people in quarantine/isolation (-3), with none reported on campus (0 change).
In the DOH’s weekly update on South Dakota educational institutions, grades K-12 schools reported 211 active cases last week (145 confirmed, 66 probable), down from 297 the previous week. Overall, there have been 13,789 total cases (10,147 students; 3,642 staff), with 13,395 recoveries. Among the state’s colleges, universities and technical schools, there were 33 active cases recorded last week (25 confirmed, 8 probable), a drop from 41 the previous week. Since the school year began in August, 3,801 cases have been reported (3,203 students; 598 staff), with 3,747 recoveries.
Other South Dakota statistics included:
• Total Cases — 114,649 (+26: 19 confirmed, 7 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,106 (-51);
• Recoveries — 110,631 (+77);
• Hospitalizations — 6,796 ever hospitalized (+4); 64 currently hospitalized (0 change);
• Testing — 977 new tests processed; 344 new individuals tested;
• 14-Day Positivity Rate — 7.6% (0 change);
• Vaccinations — 307,059 total vaccinations (+2,164); 197,651 individuals vaccinated (+1,368).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 115 new cases and no new deaths. The state’s death toll remained at 2,127.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 204,753 (+115);
• Recoveries — 158,741 (+199);
• Hospitalizations — 6,267 ever hospitalized (+3); 121 currently hospitalized (+1);
• Testing — 1,925 new tests processed; 586 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 624,230 (+5,257).
———
South Dakotans wishing to find out how to make an appointment to receive a vaccination can find that information at https://covid.sd.gov/vaccine/default.aspx. In the Yankton area, you can also call 1-877-At-Avera (282-8372).
In Nebraska, those wishing to register for a vaccination can sign up online at https://vaccinate.ne.gov/
