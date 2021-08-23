Tabor Man Faces 11 Charges In House Explosion

TABOR — A Tabor man found unresponsive in his driveway with thermal burns after his house exploded will appear today (Tuesday) in court on 11 charges connected with the incident.
Joseph Thomas Hansen, 29, will appear in First Circuit Court at Tyndall. He faces two counts of sale, transportation or possession of a destructive device and nine counts of unauthorized possession of substances with intent to make a destructive device.
He remains in the Bon Homme County Jail in Tyndall on $250,000 cash only bond.
Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering took his criminal history into account when setting his bond, according to court documents. She referred to his conviction on two Roberts County charges.
Hansen is the same person who allegedly threatened to blow up the Sisseton school in 2010, Bon Homme County Sheriff Mark Maggs confirmed for the Press & Dakotan.
Hansen made nationwide news a decade ago when, as an 18-year-old high school student, he was arrested for allegedly planning to blow up Sisseton High School that he attended. At the time, he indicated he wanted to create as much death and destruction as possible, and he wanted to be known as “the world’s most infamous sociopath.”
Hansen, who was living in Claire City at the time, served 10 years in prison for possessing ammunition and fireworks as part of the alleged plan. He has since been released and currently lives in Tabor.
Last weekend, Hansen rocked the Bon Homme County community of 400 residents with an explosion that shook up the neighborhood and resulted in his hospitalization.
In court records, Special Agent Isaac Voss with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) presented alleged details and probable cause for Hansen’s arrest.
At approximately 10:51 p.m. Friday, the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the 100 block of East Chicago Street in Tabor. The caller reported hearing an explosion coming from the neighbor’s house and seeing a male lying in the driveway.
Hansen resides at 127 East Chicago Street in Tabor.
Law enforcement and emergency medical services responded to the scene, where Hansen was located unresponsive in the driveway with apparent thermal burns. He was transported a hospital.
Witnesses were interviewed by law enforcement, with one witness seeing Hansen with a pipe bomb earlier that day. Another witness was in Hansen’s residence earlier that day, and Hansen was boiling gasoline. Hansen told this witness he was making Napalm.
On Saturday, Hansen was discharged from the hospital and housed at the Bon Homme County Jail on a probation hold. In a post-Miranda interview, Hansen told law enforcement he possessed 48 60-gram firework artillery shells and detonation cord.
Hansen said he was planning to make 12 pipe bombs using the powder from the artillery shells. He stated he had completed three to five pipe bombs before one of them exploded. He also stated he had gasoline and a propane bottle in his room.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant Saturday at Hansen’s residence. During the search, Public Safety bomb technicians discovered two pipe bomb devices that were assembled. Each contained suspected energetic material with hobby fuse coming out of one side.
They also located nine other empty capped pipes next to hobby fuse and fireworks/suspected energetic materials.
All the suspected destructive devices and the materials previously mentioned were found within the same room.
Gering, the circuit judge, held an ex parte probable cause determination in setting Hansen’s bond, according to court documents. She took into account the defendant’s two previous felony convictions in Roberts County, where Sisseton is located.
Gering determined probable cause for Hansen’s arrest. She ordered the $250,000 cash only bond, determining that any other release will not reasonably assure Hansen’s court appearance and that he may pose a danger to any other person or the community.
Besides local law enforcement, state and federal authorities responded to the Tabor explosion scene, according to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) spokesman Kevin Smith.
Two FBI special agent bomb technicians responded to assist the South Dakota DCI bomb squad in rendering safe some of the devices, Smith said.
At this point, the FBI is working closely with federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) officials as well as the DCI on the next steps in the investigation, Smith added.
