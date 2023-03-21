Taxes
Buy Now

District 18 Rep. Julie Auch, right, discusses the tax cut issue while Rep. Mike Stevens and Sen. Jean Hunhoff listen during a forum Tuesday night at the Yankton VFW.

 Randy Dockendorf/P&D

With politics being the art of the possible, the District 18 state lawmakers shared their thoughts Tuesday night on the South Dakota tax cuts signed into law earlier that day.

Gov. Kristi Noem signed HB 1137, approving the fiscal year 2024 budget of $7.4 billion. The figure provides for a four-year reduction of the state sales tax from 4.5% to 4.2%. The “sunset clause” ends the lowered tax after four years unless the legislation is extended.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.