With politics being the art of the possible, the District 18 state lawmakers shared their thoughts Tuesday night on the South Dakota tax cuts signed into law earlier that day.
Gov. Kristi Noem signed HB 1137, approving the fiscal year 2024 budget of $7.4 billion. The figure provides for a four-year reduction of the state sales tax from 4.5% to 4.2%. The “sunset clause” ends the lowered tax after four years unless the legislation is extended.
The governor had alluded to the fact she might veto the bill, but in the end she signed what she called “a tax holiday” rather than a true tax cut.
South Dakota legislators return to Pierre next week for the final day of the session. At that time, lawmakers will address Noem’s vetoes, which stand at four, and any other remaining business.
But Noem’s decision Tuesday took much off the table when lawmakers head back to Pierre, according to District 18 Sen. Jean Hunhoff.
“The governor signed the budget with the cut in the sales tax, so we won’t be dealing with that (possible veto),” said Hunhoff, chair of the Joint Appropriations Committee.
The final version did not end the state food tax, which Noem made a major issue late in her 2022 re-election campaign. This session, she testified before a legislative committee and actively sought an end to the food tax.
At Tuesday night’s American Legion Auxiliary program, the three District 18 legislators offered their thoughts on the tax cuts and other topics. Besides Hunhoff, Reps. Mike Stevens (R-Yankton) and Julie Auch (R-Lesterville) represent the district including Yankton County and northwest Clay County.
During the question-and-answer portion of the program, an audience member asked about the tax cuts.
Auch said she supported tax breaks for South Dakotans. Besides the sales-tax reduction, lawmakers were also looking at a property-tax reduction or lowering/eliminating the state sales tax on food.
Legislators were split on which option to pass, or whether to pass a tax cut at all, given new state spending and future uncertainties with state revenues.
While she supported cutting the state sales tax, Auch said she supported a reduction from 4.5% to 4%. She liked the idea of the broader cut across the board.
“It’s also easier to bring back up, if needed,” she said, in response to changing state needs.
In the end, Auch said she was willing to support whatever was passed by the Legislature. “We are a prosperous state, and we can still give a tax cut,” she said.
However, she questioned whether the 4.2% will provide enough relief for the average taxpayer. “Whether it has a huge effect, I’m not sure, but it’s better than nothing,” she said.
On the other side of the issue, Hunhoff — chair of the Joint Appropriations Committee — said the Senate didn’t support ending the food tax.
In addition, she remained wary of cutting revenues when the state faces new spending programs in the coming years.
“I’m looking down the road,” she said.
The interest in a particular tax reduction varied between the two chambers, Hunhoff said, noting the Senate was open to the property-tax reduction while the House showed no interest.
“The property-tax cut got a lot of interest, especially when the (higher) assessments came out,” she said.
In the end, legislators came out of wrangling in the main run’s final hours to craft a budget and tax plan acceptable to enough lawmakers, she said.
Hunhoff said she was concerned about the impact once South Dakota stops receiving federal COVID dollars after 2024.
“Once those federal dollars go away, it’s a whole different game,” she said.
She noted immediate impacts, such as inflation creating more sales tax revenue that could go away when prices come back down. Personal financial situations are also changing greatly, she said.
“During COVID, people stayed home and started saving more,” she said. “Now, they’re out spending, and those savings are being depleted.”
In addition, the state is embarking on two major spending items, Hunhoff said.
South Dakota voters passed Medicaid expansion, which represents an ongoing commitment, she said. “We’ve allocated $77 million this year, but I’m not sure that’s going to be enough,” she said, noting the federal government can reduce or even eliminate its assistance in future years.
In addition, South Dakota is building two new prisons, Hunhoff said. Those represent not only major spending for construction but also ongoing operation, she said, adding that other prison facilities will remain operating.
On Tuesday, Governor Noem signed HB 1016, which funds $60 million for construction of a new women’s prison in Rapid City. She also signed HB 1017, which funds $52 million for the purchase of land and design costs for a new men’s prison near Sioux Falls. The legislation also transfers more than $270 million to the Incarceration Construction Fund for future construction of the men’s prison.
When including the budget bills signed earlier Tuesday, South Dakota is funding $391 million in the state’s prison system this legislative session, Noem said in a press release.
In his remarks, Stevens agreed with Hunhoff’s concerns about the state’s future economy.
“The elephant in the room: What is the real growth in South Dakota?” he asked. “How much is South Dakota really growing?”
He noted the $963 million in federal COVID funds which South Dakota hasn’t allocated yet, along with the $1 billion improvements at Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City, as well as inflation’s impact.
“We have this glob of growth along with inflation what it is. What’s our real growth?” he asked, adding the influx of federal funds will go away.
Drawing on his past legislative experience, Stevens questioned the ability to easily raise a tax.
“When they tried to raise the sales tax a half-cent (for increasing teacher salaries), people in the Legislature were getting death threats if they voted for that deal,” he recalled.
Stevens praised Hunhoff’s expertise in reading the budget numbers.
“Nobody knows more about South Dakota’s finances and taxes than Jean Hunhoff,” he said. “And when she’s nervous, I’m nervous.”
Hunhoff said she was reluctant about major tax cuts, with any one option in the area of $100 million, but she could live with a sunset clause.
However, that sunset could be rescinded next year, she added.
The biggest factor in the entire process remains the unknown, she said.
“We don’t know what the future holds,” she added.
