Iowa Man Charged Following Pursuit
BERESFORD — A Cherokee, Iowa, man has been charged in a pursuit last week that covered multiple counties and ended in a Yankton County crash.

Evan Hanson, 31, was arrested and faced several Union County charges. He could also be charged in Lincoln and Minnehaha counties.

