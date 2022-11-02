Iowa Man Charged Following Pursuit

BERESFORD — A Cherokee, Iowa, man has been charged in a pursuit last week that covered multiple counties and ended in a Yankton County crash.
Evan Hanson, 31, was arrested and faced several Union County charges. He could also be charged in Lincoln and Minnehaha counties.
Beresford Police Chief Michael Schursch provided details on the incident.
On Oct. 28, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a suspicious person going through vehicles at 294th Street and 470th Avenue.
The Beresford Police Department was given a vehicle description of a Gray Kia Soul with dark tinted windows and was asked to be on the lookout.
The Beresford police officer was able to locate that vehicle at South Dakota Highway 46 and 470th Avenue and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The Kia failed to stop for the officer, and a pursuit was initiated southbound on I-29 from the Beresford exit, MM47. The Kia eventually exited the interstate at MM 42, which is the Alcester-Wakonda oil.
“The Kia continued Westbound on 302nd Street at speeds well over 100 miles per hour (MPH),” Schursch said. “The driver of the Kia was blowing through stop signs, driving on the wrong side of the road and turning the headlights off to the vehicle.
“When the driver came to the intersection of 302nd Street at 452nd Avenue, he vaulted over the highway, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle crashed into a corn field on the northwest side of that intersection and became disabled.”
This site is located southwest of Irene in Yankton County.
During the officer’s investigation, he learned the vehicle was reported stolen. Hanson, the vehicle’s driver, was transported to Avera Sacred Heart hospital in Yankton with non-life-threatening injuries.
Hanson was later released and booked into the Yankton County Jail, Schursch said.
The defendant is facing Union County charges of aggravated eluding, driving on the wrong side of the road, several stop-sign violations and receiving stolen property.
Hanson will likely also be charged in Lincoln County for criminal entry of a motor vehicle and in Minnehaha County for grand theft, Schursch added.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol handled the crash investigation, the police chief said.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.