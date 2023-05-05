100 Years Ago
Sunday, May 6, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, May 6, 1948
• Twenty-five or 30 carloads of Yankton people — perhaps more — including the 75 student members of the Yankton High School chorus, were scheduled to leave early this afternoon for Pickstown and the Fort Randall damsite. The visit was arranged by and is being sponsored by the territorial acquaintance committee of the Yankton Chamber of Commerce and is designed as a neighborly gesture to promote closer relationship between the people of Yankton, one of Dakota’s oldest cities, and Pickstown, its youngest.
• According to reports, applications for admittance into the Dakota-Iowa conference by Southern Normal and Northern State Teachers of Aberdeen will be acted upon tonight at the annual spring meeting of the D-I officials to be held here. In regard to Yankton’s admittance into the Intercollegiate conference, Yankton College officials have stated that final action has been taken by the local faculty and Yankton has accepted the responsibilities of membership into the Intercollegiate conference.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, May 6, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 6, 1998
• The head of a local agency hired to collect nearly $349,000 in unpaid ambulance fees told the Yankton County Commission Tuesday that he is seeing progress, but collections have been slow so far. “To date, we’ve only had 61 accounts turn over to collection,” Greg Adamson, owner of Credit Collection Services (CCS) said. “That totals $8,559.57 to date. On that, we have collected $716.42.” Since early December, CCS has been working to collect some of the oldest of the unpaid bills.
• Five Mount Marty baseball players were named to the South Dakota-Iowa Athletic Conference first team, the most from any team. The Lancers, who won the SDIC tournament last weekend, are led by junior Matt Tereshinski who was voted Player of the Year. He is joined by senior second baseman Shad Housely, juniors catcher Jason Valder and outfielder Jason Nelson, and sophomore pitcher Scott Bain.
