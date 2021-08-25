Yankton Man Sought After High-Speed Pursuit

WYNOT, Neb. — A Yankton man is being sought by law enforcement after he fled when his car was stopped in Cedar County, Nebraska, following a high-speed pursuit Tuesday.
According to a press release from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, it was notified at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday that South Dakota authorities were in pursuit of a blue vehicle reported heading into Cedar County. County deputies joined the pursuit west of Wynot on Highway 12 near 571st Ave. A deputy “successfully deployed a tire deflation device and the vehicle came to a stop,” the press release said.
Two people were in the vehicle. A female passenger was taken into custody and transported to the Cedar County Jail. The male driver, identified as Nathan Murphree of Yankton, fled on foot into a corn field. An extensive search was conducted, but authorities were unable to locate Murphree and he remains at large.
Murphree is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing only red shorts.
“Murphree is not considered to be a danger to the public,” the Cedar County press release said. “If you see Murphree, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.”
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska Game and Parks, Nebraska State Patrol and Cedar County Emergency Management. Aircraft and K-9s were also used in the search.
