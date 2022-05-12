FREEMAN — Heritage Hall Museum & Archives started its summer hours on May 1. The museum is open daily through September from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and from 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Winter hours are weekday afternoons only with other times by appointment.
Located south of the Freeman Academy campus and sitting on the northern edge of the 40-acre Prairie Arboretum, the Freeman Museum tells the story of Germans-from-Russia immigrants and others who settled in southeastern Dakota Territory in the 1870s. The museum has 25,000 square feet of displays featuring everything from old cars and buggies to Native American artifacts to agricultural equipment to local business history to household items and musical instruments. The complex also includes four historic buildings: a one-room schoolhouse, two early rural churches and an 1879 pioneer home.
“We’re excited for what looks like a busy summer,” says Marnette D. (Ortman) Hofer, executive director and archivist of HHM&A. “We have a number of groups planning to visit in the upcoming months and a number of major events that will bring other guests to our community. We’ll be expanding our hours to accommodate them.”
In fact, the museum is once again offering a special incentive to families to visit.
“Starting May 27, we will be open until 7 p.m., the last Friday of every month,” Hofer said. “We initiated our “Family-Friendly Final Fridays” last year to encourage families to visit the museum and we’re continuing that this year. We’re admitting all children 12 and under free those evenings when accompanied by a paying adult.”
In addition, she said, “that includes a fun ‘discover more about your museum’ activity for kids — with a chance to win a prize.” The “final Friday” promotions will continue through September.
