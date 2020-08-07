The Yankton School Board is scheduled to formally adopt the budget for the 2020-2021 school year during its monthly meeting Monday.
The “return to school” plan will also be discussed, as well as the school district’s spectator plan for activities.
The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the Yankton High School theatre. The public is invited to attend. Social distancing in the theatre and wearing masks are required. To view the meeting via livestream, go to the Yankton School District website, click School Board and then click Live Stream School Board Meeting.
