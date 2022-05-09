County Commission Hopefuls Address Issues At Forum

With early balloting under way, Republican candidates for Yankton County Commission spoke Monday on why they should advance out of the June 7 primary election.
Five GOP office-seekers appeared at Monday’s forum sponsored by the Interchange and Thrive organizations. The panel included Christopher Barkl, Ryan Heine, Bruce Jensen, Dan Klimisch and John Marquardt. The sixth candidate, Duane “Butch” Becker, was unable to attend.
The top three GOP primary finishers join independents Cheri Loest and Matt Evans in the November general election, where a trio of four-year terms is up for grabs. No Democrats or Libertarians filed for the race.
Klimisch and Loest are incumbents. A new face is guaranteed on the commission as the other incumbent, Joe Healy, has decided not to run for another term.
During Monday’s forum, candidates gave opening remarks, then fielded questions regarding various issues.
Barkl spoke of his background growing up on a farm west of Yankton. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from the University of South Dakota. His wife teaches high school math in Irene.
A certified public accountant (CPA), Barkl operates a tax preparation business and farms full-time with his family.
“I have a lot of experience to bring to the table,” he said. “The last several years, I have served on the Planning and Zoning Commission in Yankton County, and I’m on the board of the Tabor Lumber Cooperative. I’m ready to step in and serve with the Yankton County Commission.”
Heine was born in Yankton, grew up in St. Helena, Nebraska, and graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in Hartington, Nebraska. He attended St. Louis University, studying electrical engineering. He spent 20 years working as a civilian contractor with the government space, defense and intelligence industries.
Heine and his wife moved to Yankton in 2014. He currently works remotely on a full-time basis for a Minneapolis company. She brought her business from Omaha, and they started the 6th Meridian Hop farm. They have three children.
“I’ll be happy to serve on the Yankton County Commission,” Heine said. “I’ll bring some detailed analysis and skills, and I’ll really dive into issues.”
If elected, Jensen pledged to work for greater communication with Yankton County residents. A lifelong county resident, Jensen said he has worked in the grocery business and with advertising. In addition, he brings 21 years of government experience, serving nine years as Yankton City commissioner and 12 years as Yankton County commissioner.
Jensen said, through the years, he has supported the Summit Activities Center, the new county administration building, the new county safety center and the new county highway shop.
However, he said he also calls himself a “watchdog on taxes” and insists that tax increases, bond issues and opt-outs be put to a public vote.
In addition, he wants control over large hog barns in Yankton County.
“These hog barns will harm our quality of life. Do you want to live near the hog barns?” he asked. “I hope the other candidates will join me in opposing more hog barns.”
Klimisch, who was elected commissioner in 2018, touted himself as a sixth-generation Yankton County farmer, a combat veteran with multiple overseas tours and a Bronze Star recipient.
The commissioners have dealt with numerous difficult issues during his term, Klimisch said.
“We’ve had a lot of hard struggles the last three years. We have dealt with record flooding and a pandemic,” he said. “I’m not a perfect person, but I get up very day and do the best I can for our community.”
Marquardt spoke of growing up in the Hutchinson County town of Clayton, where he worked for his parents’ general store and for several area farms. After high school, he worked 15 years for Trail King in Mitchell. His work ranged from assembly to customer service.
Now living in Yankton, Marquardt operated a transportation company and managed 175 semi-trucks and drivers. He and his wife have three children and one granddaughter.
The candidates were asked for their top priorities for the county.
Jensen listed control over county taxes and spending; zoning, particularly in areas such as large hog confinements and Lewis and Clark Lake development. Jensen also spoke about government transparency.
Klimisch spoke of infrastructure and his work in the replacement of bridges and culverts in the county. He also pointed to his work in having the county take over more infrastructure work rather than contract it out at much higher rates. In addition, he listed the need for more housing.
Marquardt listed the need for protecting family farms, economic development and areas such as infrastructure and housing.
In listing his priorities, Barkl noted the importance of zoning. He spoke of striking a balance between protecting the public and environment without “punishing one particular industry or another and keeping them out.”
Barkl listed other priorities as making the best use of resources in tackling infrastructure and promoting economic development and housing.
In listing his priorities, Heine emphasized the need for clear, concise rules and consistent enforcement of those rules.
On another front, the candidates were asked their thoughts on the results of a study on a sanitary sewer district in the lake area.
Klimisch said he was able to obtain grants through ARPA and the JRWDD that allowed the study at no cost to the county. He noted the availability of COVID relief funds for covering Yankton County projects.
The county needs to consider the sanitary sewer district as a key part of attracting businesses to the lake area, he added.
Marquardt saw the possibility of tackling the projects “in smaller chunks.” He called for more information and research on remaining unanswered questions.
Barkl saw a reluctance among property owners to take on the costs of a sanitary sewer district.
“People aren’t going to want to vote themselves a high bill to pay every month when they have things working now,” he said, noting the commission should look at needs around the county and whether putting a large amount of money into one area is the best use of taxes.
Heine listened to the entire presentation on a sanitary sewer district and said he still held questions that require more research. “It had some very big assumptions that can also lead to some very big bills for taxpayers if not done right,” he said.
He added that the project may offer a “pie in the sky” view based on assumptions it would attract a number of businesses. He questioned what would happen if those developments don’t take place.
Jensen noted not only the reluctance of residents to pay the higher costs but also the overall expenses needed to make such a district a reality.
Another question asked about areas for continued city-county cooperation.
Heine saw the opportunity of cooperative efforts benefiting both the lake area and downtown Yankton. Marquardt saw places where city and county employees could work together, such as snow removal.
Barkl saw the importance of city-county cooperation that would ultimately benefit not just Yankton and the lake area but also the entire county.
Klimisch pointed to past city-county joint efforts to clean up tax deed property — sites where owners failed to pay their property taxes — that had fallen into bad condition and created past problems. In addition, the county and city have worked together on first responses such as the 2019 flooding, he said.
Jensen criticized what he saw as past efforts to halt any change or thwart the arrival of new businesses. “This town should be 30,000 or 40,000 (residents) by now. We’re not growing a much as we should be,” he said.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.