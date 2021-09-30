Tabor Church Set To Mark 150 Years

TABOR — Sitting on the highest point in Tabor, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church has long been associated with the early Czech settlers whose descendants still live there today.
The church, found in 1871, will celebrate its 150th anniversary Saturday with a Mass and dinner.
St. Wenceslaus was named for the patron saint of Czechoslovakia, according to parishioner Dennis Povondra. He has compiled a comprehensive history of the church from its origin to the present day.
The early Czech settlers founded the parish out of their desire for a better life while worshiping in their faith and culture, Povondra said.
“St. Wenceslaus Church was organized by people who learned that the lifestyle they had in the European country of Bohemia was not where they wished to continue to live,” he said.
“They remembered their continuing faith in Jesus Christ must be kept alive and strong. The people also wished to create a future for their children and other people belonging to the St. Wenceslaus parish.”
The parish has become particularly well known for celebrating the Polka Mass during the annual Czech Days celebration in June. Its site on the north end of town includes the cemetery and the former parochial school now serving as a grade school for the Bon Homme School District.
During its history, St. Wenceslaus has seen its sons and daughters become priests and nuns. The Rev. Charles Cimpl is the last living priest who came from the parish.
Cimpl currently serves as pastor at Holy Spirit Church in Sioux Falls. Until recently, he served as pastor of St. Michael Church in Sioux Falls and as vicar general for the Sioux Falls Diocese, consisting of South Dakota east of the Missouri River.
Cimpl maintains his ties with his childhood community and parish.
“I do get to Tabor periodically. My brother, Joe, lives in Tabor, and my parents are buried in the Church cemetery,” he said. “I have had the Mass during Czech Days, and I have returned for Czech Days on occasion.”
Cimpl said he holds many fond memories of St. Wenceslaus Church and School.
“During my elementary and high school years, the parish was served by the Benedictine priests from St. Procopius Abbey from Lisle, Illinois, and the Benedictine Sisters from Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton,” he said. “The parish was blessed to have such dedicated priests and sisters throughout the years.”
In particular, Cimpl remembers one memorable time of the year while growing up in Tabor and attending the church.
“I recall the meticulous way that the church was decorated at Christmas and the anticipation of going to Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve to see the procession into the church and the beautiful decorations,” he said. “The church was the center of spiritual and social activities in Tabor. It was truly a great way to experience the faith in my childhood.”
Tabor is named for an area of Czechoslovakia, and the early settlers who arrived in Tabor during 1869-70 made their faith a priority in the new land, Povondra said.
Early pioneers met on Sundays, with parishioners reading Scripture and leading the services for the gathered faithful, Povondra said. At one of the services, members decided to purchase land for a church using the Homestead Act, securing 160 acres.
In 1872, the land was purchased for $200 and was divided into 53 lots, one for each town resident. One lot was set aside for a church, one lot for a cemetery and one lot for a school. Since a cemetery had already been established with several graves, a curve in the street was created. As a result, the eastern and western sides of Yankton Street don’t line up.
After conducting worship in homes, the Catholics were served by a missionary priest, the Rev. Sulak, who could speak Czech. A Jesuit and native of Silesia, he traveled to Czech parishes across the United States, performing missionary work at no compensation.
In 1872, shortly after the town site had been purchased, the Catholic community began the construction of a chalk rock church. Parishioners hauled the chalk rock by wagon from the Missouri River bluffs to Tabor.
In the meantime, a log schoolhouse was constructed for services until the chalk rock church was completed in 1874. The schoolhouse, which used logs from the Missouri River bottom, today serves as the main building for the Czech Heritage Preservation Society Museum.
The Roman Catholic Church of Saint Wenceslaus of Tabor was officially incorporated on 1884. The Rev. Emmanuel Anton Bouska served the parish for 48 years, from 1893 until he died in 1941.
In 1915, the parish organized the Catholic Sokol unit to stress the physical and cultural development of both the boys and girls. The Sokol unit offered gymnastics training as well as a drama club that presented plays in the Czech language.
St. Wenceslaus has been served by a number of priests, nuns and other members of the religious orders. In 1996, the Rev. Carlton Hermann was elevated to the rank of monsignor by then-Bishop Robert Carlson.
The two latest priests have guided the parish through new challenges.
The Rev. Anthony Urban served St. Wenceslaus from 2018-2020. The pandemic prevented him from celebrating Mass in the church, so he livestreamed Mass from the parish house.
The current pastor, the Rev. Mark Lichter, arrived in 2020 during a time of restricting of parishes to meet priest shortages and demographic changes in the diocese. Besides Tabor, he serves parishes in Scotland, Lesterville and Idylwilde. The Mayfield and Siegel churches were closed, and Tabor now celebrates one weekend Mass on Saturday evening.
The upcoming 150th anniversary will be celebrated with a 6:30 p.m. Mass, followed by a 7:30 p.m. dinner at Beseda Hall, Povondra said. The evening provides a time for honoring the church’s history.
“It is very important for us to learn from our past, remember our present and create our future,” he said.
