Gayville Fire Dept. Fundraiser Adopts Pandemic Format

GAYVILLE — Though the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting Gayville firefighters’ ability to fundraise, they still hope to pay off a new fire truck through raffle-ticket and online-auction sales.
“We’re doing our normal fundraisers that we normally try to do every year in February,” Nick Huber, firefighter and treasurer for Gayville Fire and Rescue, told the Press & Dakotan. “It’s a little different this year with COVID and not even hosting it in person.”
Usually, the event hosts more than 200 people at a large community-style dinner, served by the firefighters and followed by entertainment, raffles and an auction, he said.
“This year, we are not doing the entertainment, so it’s basically a meal ‘to go’ and orders are already in,” Huber said, adding that there are two raffles and an online auction this year.
For those who purchased meal tickets, meals will be ready for pick up at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Gayville Community Center on Main St.
Raffle ticket sales will continue through Feb. 24. Tickets can be purchased at Valley Ag Supply, CorTrust Bank or from any of the local firefighters, he said
“We’ve got a gift card raffle for a $250 Ace Hardware gift card and a $250 Meat Lodge gift card,” Huber said. “We also have a gun raffle, two guns that were donated by Raider Firearms and Valley Ag Supply.”
Raffle drawings are set for Feb 25.
The silent auction will be held online through Girard Auction & Land Brokers. To place a bid, participants must register on the auction website at www.girardbid.com. Bids will be accepted until Feb. 25.
The auction boasts 185 items including: a Truxedo tonneau cover, an overhead garage door opener, a couple of loads of gravel, a Jolene Steffen print, half hogs, WeatherTech floor mats, a Stihl chainsaw, a Stihl blower, .22 long rifle ammo, a gold and diamond necklace, many different Crown Royal whiskeys and gift cards to area businesses.
Gayville’s 30 firefighters are volunteers and 80% of them are certified. Gayville receives little in tax funds which mostly go to pay utilities and truck repairs, he said.
Money from the fundraiser can be used for other immediate needs, including equipment repair and replacement, he said.
“Last year, we were lucky. COVID started in March and our fundraiser was in February,” Huber said. “This year, we’re finally feeling it like everyone else has been. We’re feeling it after purchasing a truck.”
Fundraising efforts for a new truck began five years ago, with hopes of completion this year, but fundraising response has been lower than hoped, he said.
The Gayville Fire Department has five fire trucks, Huber said. The new one replaced a 1970 Chevy tanker.
“We called it ‘Vintage,’” he said. “Our goal is to pay that off this year with this fundraiser. We are doing a big last push.”
He said that firefighters appreciate how the community has support them this year during the COVID pandemic and in past years as well.
“It took us five years to get here,” Huber said. “We hope that the community can help us do the last little bit of it.”
To place an online bid, visit www.girardbid.com
