The City of Yankton has confirmed the field for the municipal election on Tuesday, April 11.

With no other petitions received via mail after deadline, the following six candidates are confirmed to be running for the three open seats on the Yankton City Commission: Thomas J. Bixler, Ben Brunick, Charlie Gross, Brian Hunhoff, Tony Maibaum and Stephanie Moser.

