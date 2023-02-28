The City of Yankton has confirmed the field for the municipal election on Tuesday, April 11.
With no other petitions received via mail after deadline, the following six candidates are confirmed to be running for the three open seats on the Yankton City Commission: Thomas J. Bixler, Ben Brunick, Charlie Gross, Brian Hunhoff, Tony Maibaum and Stephanie Moser.
Deadline for voter registration is Monday, March 27. Failure to register by this date will cause forfeiture of voting rights for this election. If you are in doubt about whether you are registered, check the Voter Information Portal at www.sdsos.gov or call the Yankton County Auditor at 260-4400.
Absentee voting will be available Monday, March 27, through Monday, April 10, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the City Hall Gym (416 Walnut Street).
Election Day is Tuesday, April 11. Vote Centers will be located at the City Hall Gym (416 Walnut) and the North Fire Station #2 (201 W. 23rd Street). Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
