Plan For Storage Project At Missouri River Site Dropped

A rendering of the proposed pumped storage project. 

 MRES and MidAmerican Energy

Backers of a multibillion-dollar proposal to build a giant reservoir for energy storage in rural south-central South Dakota said Tuesday they are no longer pursuing the project at that location.

“Not due to the opposition. Due to the financial risk of the project,” said Tim Blodgett, vice president of member services and communications for Missouri River Energy Services in Sioux Falls.

