A Yankton Community Work Center detainee’s attempt to escape quickly ended in failure Wednesday afternoon.
According to Department of Corrections (DOC) spokesperson Michael Winder, all inmates were outside of the Yankton Community Work Center while DOC K9 units conducted a random search of the building. Staff supervising the recreation yard where the inmates were being held noticed a detainee run away from the yard and into a corn field north of the building. Local law enforcement was called to the scene and the inmate was found by DOC staff.
Winder did not identify the inmate, saying he was a parolee detainee. The inmate was taken to the Yankton County Jail following the escape attempt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.