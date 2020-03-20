The current COVID-19 outbreak has had a dramatic impact on life everywhere, including the Yankton area, and it’s had harsh economic effect. The Press & Dakotan has also felt this toll in lost advertising revenue and has been forced to take some contingency measures.
Effective immediately, we will be reducing the number of sports pages per issue (although we will still run an Outdoors page on Saturdays), and we have also suspended publication of the A&E page on Friday and the Neighbors page on Saturday. Other pages may occasionally be held, depending on the space available. You will also notice some smaller editions of the P&D, which is being done as an expense-saving measure while we weather this storm.
It’s our hope that business will return to normal for all in the near future.
Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time, and stay healthy.
