Tabor School To Be Closed

The Bon Homme school board voted Monday to close the elementary school in Tabor.
The vote came after a long public discussion in which residents asked school board members about the process for closing the school, according to the Tyndall Tribune and Register.
The Tabor school’s projected enrollment for this fall was 22 students in grades kindergarten through grade 5.
Costs and staffing issues were cited as reasons for the closure.
The Tabor students would be absorbed at the Bon Homme school in Tyndall. Questions were raised as to whether this might create overcrowding issues.
After public comments and discussion, the board voted 5-2 to retire the Tabor facility.
The board also agreed to have a public meeting in June to address concerns about the Tabor school’s closure.
