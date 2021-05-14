South Dakota added 47 new COVID-19 infections — its lowest daily increase since March 8 — but added two new deaths in Friday’s update from the Department of Health.
The two deaths raised the state toll to 1,991. Neither death was reported in the Yankton area.
The number of active cases across the state fell to 890, a decline of nearly 29% in the past week. It’s also the lowest number of active cases since July 31.
Yankton County recorded three new infections and three new recoveries, keeping the number of active cases at 15.
Union County was the only other area county reporting new cases with two.
Late Thursday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases, which was unchanged.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal showed 88 new infections and no new deaths, keeping the state toll at 2,257.
