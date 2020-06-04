Join the Yankton Community Library for a variety of virtual Summer Reading Program activities through July 31.
Preschool-5th graders are invited to participate in these virtual programs to earn badges and prizes on the library’s online logging system, Beanstack. Go to cityofyankton.beanstack.org to register and learn more details about the program. Virtual program videos and posts will be shared on Yankton Community Library’s website, Facebook page and Beanstack.
Here’s what to look for each day:
• On Mondays you will find a new Children’s Challenge posted. The challenge will be open from Monday until Sunday for the children to complete, share photos/posts, and log into Beanstack to mark the challenge completed. These will be fun and engaging activities that the children can do on their own or enjoy with their family.
• On Tuesdays, the Yankton Community Library will share a Story Time. These videos of stories, songs, and fingerplays will be posted and will remain available throughout the summer.
• Children’s crafts will be shared each Wednesday. Materials for these weekly crafts can be found in the Summer Reading registration bag. Didn’t receive a bag? Sign up for Summer Reading and call the library to schedule a pickup time! These online activities and corresponding badges can be earned from the date posted until the end of July.
• On Thursdays we will share another Story Time for the little ones. And there couldn’t be a Summer Reading Program without some building fun. Watch for the Brick Building Club for a weekly building challenge — and we would love to see photos of their creations.
• Each Friday, there will be a new Show & Tell (all ages) post with a new topic for that week. We look forward to seeing and reading what people have to share on the topic during that week. The library will also be sharing an Absolute Science video link each Friday afternoon. These entertaining and educational links can be enjoyed by all ages until the end of the summer.
The library staff hopes you join in the fun with their virtual programming this summer. And don’t forget to share your photos with them on Facebook using the hashtag — #YCLSummer2020 or email to librarystaff@cityofyankton.org if you’d like the library to share it for you.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
