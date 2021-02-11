Arctic Air Brings Dangerous Cold To Region

It’s time to bundle up and stay home, because an oncoming polar vortex isn’t going away anytime soon.
According to the Weather Prediction Center of the National Weather Service, the arctic airmass is forecast to slowly expand over the next few days, spreading bitter cold in the process.
Though the Yankton area is not under a wind chill advisory as of press time, the expected light wind combined with subzero temperatures could make it feel as cold as 35°, Andrew Kalin, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service (NSW) in Sioux Falls, told the Press & Dakotan.
“The coldest air is expected to leak into the area very early this weekend, the Saturday-through-Monday time frame,” he said. “By Sunday, high temperatures are going to be in the single digits below zero, somewhere in around 4° or 5°.”
Monday’s high is expected to be right around zero.
“Overnight lows for Saturday morning and Sunday morning will be anywhere from 7° or 8° to 15°,” Kalin said. “Sunday morning will probably be the coldest in terms of low temperature, right around 20°.”
Those are expected to be the actual air temperatures, he noted. Wind chills could be as low as 25° to 35° degrees.
“Once we start to get below 25° or 35°, frostbite can occur in as quick as five to 10 minutes on exposed skin,” Kalin said. “The more people can stay inside would be best. If you do have to venture out, dressing in several layers tends to help to stay warm. Do avoid any exposed skin, so cover as much of your skin as possible.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, frostbite is an injury caused by freezing of the skin and underlying tissues, and requires medical attention. Skin becomes very cold and red, then numb, hard and pale. Frostbite is most common on the extremities. Exposed skin is most vulnerable, but frostbite can occur on skin covered by gloves or other clothing.
If you do have to leave your house, it is essential, especially under these conditions, to take a winter survival kit with you in your vehicle, he said.
NWS suggests including the following items in any winter survival kit: blankets/sleeping bags; flashlight with extra batteries; first-aid kit; knife; high-calorie, non-perishable food; extra coat; clothing to keep dry; a large empty can and plastic cover with tissues and paper towels for sanitary purposes; a can, candles and water-proof matches to melt snow for drinking water; a sack of sand or cat litter; shovel, windshield scraper and brush; tool kit; tow rope; booster cables; water container and compass and road maps.
NSW also recommends keeping your gas tank near full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines.
“If your car breaks down, stay with your car. You don’t want to venture out into the open,” Kalin said.
This weather is hazardous and can be life-threatening if you don’t take the appropriate actions, he said.
Pets and livestock left outside are also endangered by the cold, according to Kerry Feilmeier, executive director for Yankton’s Heartland Humane Society and also a farmer.
“From a health perspective, they have to have shelter in these cold temps,” she said. “You can’t expect that the general outdoors would be something that a cat or dog or pet could survive.”
If bringing them in isn’t an option, consider putting them in the garage with straw or blankets on the floor to get between the cold floor and their feet, and make sure their water doesn’t freeze, she said.
“Even as a farmer, we are putting beds down for our cows,” Feilmeier said. “They’re 1,200 pounds, but even they need to get off the cold floor to survive.”
NWS makes the following cold safety suggestion to farmers in cases of extreme cold:
• Move animals to sheltered areas. Shelter belts, properly laid out and oriented, are better protection for cattle than confining shelters, such as sheds;
• Haul extra feed to nearby feeding areas;
• Have a water supply available. Most animal deaths in winter storms are from dehydration;
• Dress to fit the season. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing in several layers. Trapped air insulates. Layers can be removed to avoid perspiration and subsequent chill. Outer garments should be tightly woven, water repellent and hooded;
• Wear a hat. Half your body heat loss can be from the head. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold. Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves. Try to stay dry.
———
For more information visit, https://www.weather.gov/oun/safety-winter-safetykit .
