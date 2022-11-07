The Ernest Bowyer VFW Post 791 will host a Veterans Day Banquet on Friday, Nov. 11, at the VFW Post. The social hour runs from 5-6 p.m., with the meal served at 6 p.m. for VFW and Auxiliary members (This is a free membership dinner for all paid-up Post and Auxiliary members. Guests are welcome to dine for a fee.)
Immediately after the meal, Jenny Briest will be the guest speaker.
