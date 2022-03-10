Yankton Area Right to Life is doing a fundraiser at Pizza Ranch in Yankton on Monday, March 14, from 5-7:30 p.m.
Yankton Right to Life will get 15% of all sales made during that time frame. All donations will be used to help educate people of the importance of protecting all human life from conception to natural death.
Enjoy a night off from cooking, grab a pizza at Pizza Ranch and show your support of Yankton Right to Life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.