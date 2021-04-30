100 Years Ago
Sunday, May 1, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 1, 1946
• Relic of a day when Yankton was a much younger but very ambitious and enterprising community has been found in the wall of a building at 609 Picotte Street, owned by Mrs. Harriet Blau, which is being reconditioned following a recent fire, and is to be occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Thomsen. It is an admission ticket to the “Third Annual Fair of the Dakota Territorial Agricultural Society”, held here September 10, 11, 12 and 13, 1878, issued to J.C. Mooney and family.
• High school thespians held the attention of a large audience for two and a half hours here last evening during the senior class production of Fernand’s dramatization of “The Little Minister” by James M. Barrie.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, May 1, 1971
• Rep. Frank E. Denholm this week initiated an effort to secure $1,235,000 to improve and expand the Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery.
• Stephen J. and Anthony J. VanGoor of 615 E. 18th St., Yankton were formally initiated into the first South Dakota chapter of Delta Upsilon International Fraternity at Vermillion last Saturday.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 1, 1996
• Releases from two dams at Jamestown, N.D., have played only a minor role in spring flooding along the James River in South Dakota, a Corps of Engineers spokesman said.
• The Santee Sioux Tribe was given three more days to operate its controversial northeast Nebraska casino by the National Indian Gaming Commission on Tuesday. The casino now is to be closed Friday.
