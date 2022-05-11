• Linsey Colgan, 37, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Terrence Gay, 28, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on two warrants for breach of conditions and two warrants for failure to appear.
• Russell Reiner, 38, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for maintenance of financial responsibility, substitution of license plates and possession of a controlled substance.
• Benjamin Shonibin, 47, Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Jaicia Juhl, 20, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for simple assault (against a law enforcement officer).
• Garrett Conn, 37, Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
