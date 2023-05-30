SASEBO, Japan — Senior Chief Petty Officer Shaun Hessman, a native of Wakonda, serves the U.S. Navy in Japan.
Hessman attended Wakonda High School and graduated in 2006.
He joined the Navy 17 years ago.
“I joined the Navy because I wanted to see the world and continue my family’s legacy of service,” said Hessman.
Today, he serves as a machinist mate with Navy Beach Unit 7.
Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Wakonda.
“In my hometown, people look out for each other and take care of each other in times of need,” said Hessman.
According to Navy officials, Navy Beach Unit 7 empowers forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to military members and their families.
Hessman serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.
“As the largest force in our nation’s front line against revisionist actors, U.S. Pacific Fleet meets this great responsibility with strength, resolve and confidence,” said Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander. “Together with our joint and combined partner operations, we are positioned to defend — across all domains — any attempts to threaten our nation, our allies and partner’s security, freedom and well-being.”
As a member of the Navy, Hessman is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy contributes to national defense by being able to respond to international incidents in a timely manner,” he said.
As Hessman and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“The Navy has shown me the world, which was something I probably would not have done if I had not joined,” he said.
Hessman is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I would like to thank my mom and dad for being supportive,” he added.
