The South Dakota Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) joins farmers markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from Aug. 1-7, 2021.
In the midst of a global pandemic, farmers markets, like all other small businesses, have innovated to continue operations for the farmers and communities that depend on them. Market managers have been at the forefront of adapting rapid solutions and innovation to protect staff, customers, and community. Farmers markets and local food systems clearly displayed the resiliency of short supply chains and interest in local foods spiked nationwide. Now, farmers markets are headed into another year of building resilience in our community and bringing people together.
National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition (FMC), a membership-based nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building.
This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers markets play in our local food systems and in developing local resilience in communities as hubs for connection. “In the last year farmers market operators have gone to herculean lengths to keep their markets open and to protect their communities,” said Ben Feldman, Farmers Market Coalition Executive Director.
Farmers markets are sprinkled across South Dakota, from Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Aberdeen to smaller communities of Lake Andes and Webster. Over 40 markets span the state. To find a farmers market near you, visit the SDSPA Farmers Market website. (https://sdspecialtyproducers.org/farmers-markets/)
For additional SDSPA and local foods focused information and events, visit http://sdspecialtyproducers.org or https://www.facebook.com/sdspa/. Contact SDSPA at 605-681-6793 or SDSPAinfo@gmail.com with questions.
