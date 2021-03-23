Names Released In Yankton County Fatal Crash

A 19-year-old woman from Yankton has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash north of Yankton.
Preliminary crash information provided by the Department of Publix Safety indicates a 2010 Chrysler Sebring Limited was southbound on U.S. Highway 81 about 11 miles north of Yankton when it crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2018 Freightliner tractor and trailer at approximately 5:35 p.m.
Abigail Gilkerson, who was the driver of the Chrysler, died as a result of her injuries.
Willis Vanroekel of Rock Rapids, Iowa, was the 64-year-old male driver of the tractor and trailer. He sustained minor injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.
