100 Years Ago
Sunday, December 12, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 12, 1945
• The mercury in thermometers isn’t the only thing that has been dropping in this area the last few days. The Missouri river water stage also has been going down until yesterday it reached the lowest figure ever known to local bridge officials, with a reading of minus eight-tenths feet.
• The Hartington public school was closed for several days to halt a flu epidemic which was sweeping through the ranks of teachers and students. Supt. C.A. Carcaski said the decision was reached after five teachers and about 40 pupils were stricken with the disease.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, December 12, 1970
• City Manager Rufus Nye announced this morning that 15th St. from Peninah to Burleigh Sts. will be open for sledding from noon on today.
• The coeds may not be Annie Oakleys, but when they sight their 11-pound rifles on target they have a habit of hitting an area about the size of the hole made by their .22 bullets. The University of South Dakota Women’s Rifle Team is made up of four girls and two alternates who don’t even care about hunting — at least partially because the shooting is too easy.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 12, 1995
• During his playing days in the suburbs of Philadelphia and later at Yankton College, Mount Marty College baseball coach Bob Tereshinski learned the best baseball is played when it is kept simple. It’s that philosophy that has helped the Lancers become one of the premier collegiate programs in the region and its coach become the 1995 Men’s College Coach of the Year as selected by the South Dakota Sportswriters’ Association.
• Yankton residents on the city’s solid waste collection route will be able to place Christmas trees at curbside following the holidays. At their Monday night meeting Yankton City Commissioners voted 8-0 to approve the one-day collection of trees. Trees will be ground up by the City Park Department for mulch.
