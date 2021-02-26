PIERRE — South Dakota colleges and universities will send 15 outstanding undergraduate student researchers to the State Capitol next week to share their research work with lawmakers and the public.
The 2021 Student Research Poster Session runs 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 3 in the State Capitol Rotunda. The public is invited to attend.
These 15 represent students statewide who conduct research in a variety of disciplines. Now in its 24th year, the event showcases research and creative activities of undergraduate students, as well as highlights successful faculty research and commercialization efforts. The session is organized by the South Dakota Board of Regents and South Dakota’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR).
Students competitively chosen to participate in Wednesday’s event are:
• Nathan de la Montanya of Sioux Falls, representing Black Hills State University
• Jennifer Giles of Madison, representing Dakota State University
• Parker Heger of Underwood, N.D., representing Northern State University
• Kate Schumann of Litchfield, Minn., representing South Dakota School of Mines and Technology
• Matthew Dentlinger of Arcadia, Iowa, Sajan Karki of Pokhara, Nepal, Dylan McMahon of Watertown, Gabriel Peters of Sioux Falls, and Javi Adividya of Bogor, Indonesia, representing South Dakota State University.
• Morgan Eikanger of New Ulm, Minn., and Tim Hartman of Sioux Falls, representing the University of South Dakota
• Leon Leader Charge of Parmelee, representing SD EPSCoR
• Jason Becker of Hartington, Neb., Ellie Holmes of Brandon, and Logan Stacey of Watertown, representing Augustana University and South Dakota’s Biomedical Research Infrastructure Network (BRIN)
