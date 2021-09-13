Three Injured In Freeman Crash

FREEMAN — Three people were hospitalized, with two of them airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital, following a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon north of Freeman.
The collision occurred around 1:38 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 81, mile marker 40, five miles north of Freeman, according to the Department of Public Safety (DPS).
A pickup pulling an empty horse trailer was northbound when it tried to pass a semi-truck and trailer that had slowed down to make a right turn, according to DPS spokesman Tony Mangan. The pickup and trailer collided head-on with the Corvette, which was southbound.
The first vehicle, a 2000 Ford F550 pickup, was driven by Jacob Langland, 28, of Lake Preston. He sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Freeman hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Charges are pending against Langland, according to Mangan.
The second vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette, was driven by a 75-year-old man. He sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.
He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. No charges are pending against him.
The passenger, a 74-year-old woman, was wearing a seatbelt and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to the Freeman hospital and was later airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.
At this time, authorities have not released the names of the two persons in the second vehicle due to Marsy’s Law.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
