PIERRE — The South Dakota Code Commission will meet Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. (CT). In accordance with COVID-19 guidance regarding limiting group gatherings to fewer than 10 people, the meeting is being conducted via electronic conference with limited physical access in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre.
The purpose for this meeting is for the commission to receive updates on Georgia v. Public.Resource.Org, review the publishing contract, consider republished volumes, and discuss code organization. The agenda is available online: https://sdlegislature.gov/Interim/Documents.aspx?Committee=231&Session=2020&tab=Meetings
Those wishing to testify must register by June 4, 2020, by email to Kelly.Thompson@sdlegislature.gov. Testifiers should provide their full names, whom they are representing, city of residence, which agenda item they will be addressing, whether they are a proponent or opponent, and if they will be testifying remotely or in person.
