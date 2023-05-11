4-H together with South Dakota Farmers Union is hosting a Farm Safety camp to “Cultivate Cooperatives” day camp for ages 6-13 years. Camp will be held at the Pine Acres 4-H Grounds on June 2. Registration 8:15 a.m. and will include 4-H Farm Safety from 9 a.m.-noon and, Farmers Union camp from noon-4 p.m.
There will be farm safety stations including an ATV Simulator and other safety demonstrations in the morning. In the afternoon campers will engage in cooperative principle games and learn from local experts about the daily impact different cooperatives have on our life. An interactive seed germination lesson will lead to a further discussion over the process germination. Campers are taught the connection between where food comes from, farms, neighbors, and keeping rural alive. Team games, fun take home games and crafts, and other activities will complete the day.
