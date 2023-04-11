PIERRE — The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded 35 preservation, rehabilitation, and replacement Bridge Improvement Grants (BIG) totaling approximately $39 million at the recent commission meeting held in Pierre.

The goal of the grant process is to enhance the overall condition of critical assets that South Dakotans are dependent upon each and every day. These structures provide the link that drives the interconnectedness of the state’s overall transportation system, while enhancing statewide economic development overall.

