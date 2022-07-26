Area Triathlon To Return Full Force From Pandemic

It’s been a rough road for a local triathlon during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the race is on again for the first time since 2020.
Yankton’s Best Tri sprint triathlon is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Hobie Beach Parking Lot in the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area just west of Yankton off South Dakota Highway 52.
The event comprises a 300-meter swim, a 14-mile bike ride and a 5K run. Entrants may participate individually or as a relay team. The race will be limited to the first 200 registrants.
A reduced entry fee will be in place until July 31.
Yankton’s Best Tri has traditionally been organized by the Yankton Sertoma Club with all proceeds going toward community service projects, youth activities such as baseball, soccer, swimming and other charitable activities around Yankton.
The last time this race was held with no pandemic restrictions was in 2019, race organizer Jon Kinsley of the Yankton Sertoma Club told the Press & Dakotan. By that July, there had been 80 people signed up for the race and plenty of volunteers, compared to only 20 signed up in 2020 with very few volunteers, he said.
“As a group, we came to the conclusion that the best thing to do was to cancel it,” Kinsley said.
In 2021, the race was held but was limited to 100 participants.
“What we tried to do for distancing as an outdoor event, we had a timed event where people were kept 10 feet apart from each other and just went in line,” he said, noting that there was no mass start. “We knew so little about (COVID) at that point, but because so many events had been canceled, we did go ahead with that.”
However, this year’s race will see a return of the traditional mass start, Kinsley said,
“So far, we have 45 signed up, but we’re hoping that we’ll have close to 100 participants when all is said and done,” he said.
Also this year, there are plenty of volunteers, Kinsley said, adding that many Sertomans and members of other local athletic organizations have stepped up to lend a hand.
“The other thing we did is, for anybody who signed up in 2021, if they could provide us with the registration from our timing event for 2021, we gave them a credit, so they participate at no cost in 2022,” he said. “We tried to make it right with those people who signed up last year.”
Though triathletes are excited at the race’s return, there are also many questions about potential cancellation in the wake of other area races being canceled, Kinsley said.
“I try to reassure them as much as possible and then be communicative as race director,” he said. “I don’t care if there’s five people out there, we’re still going to have it.”
Yankton probably has one of the most beautiful race course venues for a triathlon in the area and is a good one to start with as a beginner, Kinsley said.
“At the same token, for the advanced triathlete, it can be challenging in their competitive field,” he said. “And if you don’t want to participate, it’s also a spectator sport. Everybody is welcome to come out and watch it and see how the competitors do.”
