Area Triathlon To Return Full Force From Pandemic
Yankton’s Best Tri sprint triathlon is set for a full return on Saturday, Aug. 27, starting at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area. The event will include a 300-meter swim, a 14-mile bike ride and a 5K run.

It’s been a rough road for a local triathlon during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the race is on again for the first time since 2020.

Yankton’s Best Tri sprint triathlon is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Hobie Beach Parking Lot in the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area just west of Yankton off South Dakota Highway 52.

