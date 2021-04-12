Incidents
• A report was received at 8:25 a.m. Saturday of the theft of shoes, a medical kit and a tote of supplies from a vehicle on W. 23rd St.
• A report was received at 3:38 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a cell phone on W. 6th St.
• A report was received at 10:32 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a fishing pole on Linn St.
• A report was received at 8:14 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on E. 13th St.
• A report was received at 4:49 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 11:36 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a wallet on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:16 p.m. Monday of theft on Broadway Ave.
