VERMILLION — The most recent selection in the 17-year history of the One Book South Dakota program is “Unfollow: A Memoir of Loving and Leaving the Westboro Baptist Church” by Megan Phelps-Roper. The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library invites you to learn about and discuss the book during your lunch break. This digital program will be hosted via Zoom on Friday, Sept. 4, at noon.
Copies of the book are available for checkout from the Vermillion Public Library. Registration is required: bit.ly/onebookvpl. The first 30 people to register will each get a free Reader Guide and a South Dakota Humanities Council sticky pad.
This program was made possible by the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Visit the Vermillion Public Library website at www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org for details or call 605-677-7060.
