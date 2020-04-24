Scotland Native Makes Mark As Deaf Actress

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Marsha Vae Goeken already knows she’ll be trapped in a burning building Monday night, but she’s not afraid or seeking to avoid it.
That’s because the Scotland native knows firefighters will respond to her plight. Whether they rescue her in time remains to be seen.
The answer can be found on the next episode of the FOX network’s drama series “9-1-1.” The critically-acclaimed program, airing Mondays at 7 p.m. (CDT), follows the lives and careers of emergency responders risking their lives to save others.
A professional actress, Goeken will appear on the episode “The One That Got Away.” She plays Gladys, a deaf resident of an apartment building consumed by fire. 9-1-1’s Station 118 comes to the rescue.
Goeken didn’t need to improvise for the role, as she is actually deaf. During a Press & Dakotan phone interview, she couldn’t give out any details of what to expect on the upcoming show.
“I can’t reveal more information about the show because of contractual obligations,” she said from her North Hollywood home. “It can be different to see yourself and your work, but I’m looking forward to Monday night’s episode.”
The shooting of the FOX show needed to work around the normal traffic in the area, Goeken noted.
“We had to film this overnight, and that was a challenge,” she said. “It was fascinating. We had fire and smoke, but it was really very safe. We had professional firefighters on site, so nobody got hurt.”
The “9-1-1” appearance marks the latest in a long line of stage, television and even internet success for Goeken, who uses “Vae” as her first name in professional credits.
She attended the South Dakota School for the Deaf in Sioux Falls, then headed to Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., which serves the deaf community. After graduation, she performed with the Fairmount Theater of the Deaf in Cleveland before heading to Los Angeles.
At first, it was hard to find roles for deaf actors, but the opportunities have improved in recent years, she said. “I wish we had more deaf writers (for scripts). It would be nice for them to be involved more and writing about their culture,” she said.
On the other hand, Goeken has performed deaf productions in front of hearing audience members, who sit in the back row and are told what the cast is saying on stage
Goeken made her television debut as Bianca in a 1989 CBS episode of “Beauty and the Beast.” Also earlier in her career, she performed in Czechoslovakia and Jordan with “Smircus,” which she described as a combination of mime and circus.
The Czechoslovakian performance came during the Cold War, Goeken said.
“I was shocked the KGB (secret police) stood behind the stage,” she said. “We had to change our clothes with the KGB standing there. On stage, we had to get into character and forget (the agents) were there.”
In 2003, Goeken’s performed in Tokyo with the DeafWest Broadway production of “Big River.” During one show, she literally felt something underfoot as an earthquake created tremors on stage.
Fast forward nearly two decades, and Goeken has joined others in facing a new challenge — the COVID-19 pandemic. Her father, Donald Goeken, has passed away, and her mother, LaVerne Goeken of Scotland, is living with her in California during the outbreak.
Marsha Goeken is waiting to see what awaits her career — and life in general — during and beyond the pandemic. “With the coronavirus, a lot of things are on hold,” she said, but her “9-1-1” episode had already wrapped up.
Regardless of what emerges, Goeken has shown tremendous versatility and adaptability in her career. She has performed genres ranging from drama, such as the “9-1-1” episode, to comedies.
In reaching out to a young deaf audience, she played the role of the giant’s wife in the “Once Upon A Sign” production of “Jack and The Beanstalk.” On the other hand, she recently performed in an online Turbo Tax commercial.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has created great uncertainty, Goeken isn’t stopping from pursuing projects.
“I’m working on a one-woman show. I’m working on it with a friend, and we’re hoping to do it with the Deaf West Theater,” she said. “The deaf community is looking for new things and experiences.”
Goeken said she feels a great deal of satisfaction with her career. She believes she has improved her craft over time, and the “9-1-1” show provides the next major boost.
“I have a feeling of accomplishment, and I hope more people see my work,” she said. “What I would like to get across to the deaf community is that we have more opportunities today. I’m saying to them, ‘I’m someone who’s the same as yourself, and more doors are opening for us.’”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.