COVID Surge Forces Special Olympics To Cancel Events

After weeks of discussion and examination, Yankton’s Special Olympics delegation has decided to cancel winter basketball and cheer for the third year in a row, due to difficulties posed by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
“We started talking about this probably a month ago, trying to figure out everything as it got closer and the numbers are going up,” Sheri Duke, head of the Special Olympics Yankton Delegation, told the Press & Dakotan. “I actually waited until we had a head of delegation meeting with the state office. I always enjoy those because you get to hear what the other heads of delegations are all thinking on their end, and what’s going on.”
One factor that influenced whether or how much a given delegation participates this year seems to involve the team’s access to a facility, she said.
“(Other delegations) have been more able to separate athletes and have smaller practices because of their locale and the facilities they have to use. They have more flexibility,” Duke said. “I think that limits us because we have to rent a facility to practice in. That determines our timing when we can get together and when we can practice.”
After the meeting, Duke and Yankton delegation coordinators Sam Mason and Lisa Haam began brainstorming about ways to keep the competition safe for the athletes, many of whom have underlying health conditions.
Though vaccination was to be mandatory for all athletes, the trio also looked into providing KN95 masks and individuals mask storage containers, as well as possible rapid testing before practices.
Also this year, to reduce the number of athletes, the decision was made to drop junior teams, ages 8-15 years, and unified teams, which include non-disabled partner players.
“We also had wrestled with, ‘Do we have one team practicing at a time instead of having the whole group there?’” Duke said. “That’s difficult because we only have certain months, certain days, certain times that we can rent because the gyms are rented by other people, too.”
Separating teams and practice times also raised the question of whether athletes would be able to get enough practice in before the regional and state events began, she said.
Through it all, COVID case numbers continued to rise.
“When we talked the other night, and it came down to, ‘Is it worth the risk?’ because our population in Special Olympics are all health-compromised.” Duke said. “That was our deciding factor, that as long as the numbers keep going up, it’s not safe, and their safety has to come before Special Olympics.”
There was also a concern that athletes exposed to the virus who live in congregate settings could infect housemates with health conditions.
“The state tournament is still going on and area tournaments will still happen,” she said. “Then, you think, ‘If we’re this concerned about what do we do with our small group, when we go to these tournaments, we have that much more exposure.’”
Also, travel to and from the area tournament in Sioux Falls and a hotel stay at the state tournament in Pierre added to the risk of exposure, Duke said.
“With the numbers continuing to go the way they are, we just decided, for our delegation, the best choice is to not participate in this sport,” she said, “We hope that by the end of March, things settle down a little bit, and we can proceed with summer games.”
Though Duke said she feels that canceling the winter season was the right call, it was still difficult.
“I feel bad. I’ve cried a few tears,” she said. “But, the safety of our athletes, our volunteers and our community is more important than the participation right now.”
