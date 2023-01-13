VERMILLION — A University of South Dakota (USD) men’s basketball player who was arrested in Vermillion Dec. 9 and charged with two counts of second-degree rape has entered not-guilty pleas to those two charges during a court arraignment Jan. 12 in the Clay County Courthouse in Vermillion.
Mihai Carcoana also pleaded not guilty to a charge of interference with emergency communication, which is a misdemeanor.
According to a Dec. 9 press release issued by the Vermillion Police Department, Carcoana was arrested shortly after a sexual assault was reported on the USD campus. He was listed that day as an inmate in the Clay County Jail in Vermillion.
According to court documents, Carcoana posted bond on Dec. 13 and is free on the conditions that he remain law abiding, maintain contact with his attorney and have no contact with the alleged victim or the alleged victim’s residence.
Carcoana, who is from Romania, also had to relinquish his passport and is prohibited from traveling outside of the First Judicial Circuit of South Dakota. He also was required to sign a waiver of extradition.
Later in December, he was indicted by a grand jury on the charges he forcibly raped a woman at his campus apartment earlier that month and would not let her contact her friend. He was suspended from the USD basketball team.
Carcoana’s Jan. 12 court appearance also included a hearing on a motion by his attorney, Edward Angel of Sioux Falls, to modify his bond conditions to allow him to travel outside of the First Judicial Circuit to meet with Angel in his Sioux Falls office, travel to Georgia to visit a friend and travel to Michigan to visit his cousin.
The request by Carcoana to travel to Sioux Falls for meetings with his attorney was approved. His attempts to receive approval to travel to Georgia and Michigan were denied at the hearing, according to the Clay County Clerk of Courts office.
All pre-trial motions with accompanying briefs were ordered to be filed no later than March 1, according to a criminal discovery and scheduling order court document dated Jan. 12. Response briefs shall be submitted one week later and all of the motions will be heard at a court hearing scheduled for April 6.
The document also states that Angel and Clay County State’s Attorney Alexis Tracy must furnish the court with a copy of instructions which they feel should be given in this case at least seven days before the date set for trial.
The plea deadline in this case is 9 a.m. April 27. A jury trial is scheduled before First Circuit Court Judge Tami Bern on May 15 in the Clay County Courthouse.
Welcome to the discussion.
