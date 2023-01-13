Mihai Carcoana

Mihai Carcoana

 Clay County Sheriff

VERMILLION — A University of South Dakota (USD) men’s basketball player who was arrested in Vermillion Dec. 9 and charged with two counts of second-degree rape has entered not-guilty pleas to those two charges during a court arraignment Jan. 12 in the Clay County Courthouse in Vermillion.

Mihai Carcoana also pleaded not guilty to a charge of interference with emergency communication, which is a misdemeanor.

