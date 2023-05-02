PIERRE — To commemorate National Safe Digging month, the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission reminds South Dakotans that calling 811 is an important step in preparing to start outdoor projects they have planned this spring.

“Spring tends to be when people start getting outside to work on projects around their property. If projects involve digging, contacting 811 should be done before you break ground. Whether you’re building a house, putting up a fence or landscaping, notifying South Dakota 811 is an important step to ensure your safety and the integrity of buried utilities,” said PUC Chairperson Kristie Fiegen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.