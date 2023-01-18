Storm Targets Region
These mailboxes peek above the plowed snow that lines the streets of Yankton after a snowstorm two weeks ago dumped more than 12 inches of snow here. The area is bracing for another storm which could produce another foot of snow.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The Yankton region remains under a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Thursday, but authorities anticipate continued issues with high winds and blowing snow throughout the day.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued outlooks of 6-13 inches of snowfall for Hutchinson, Bon Homme, Yankton, Clay and Union counties in southeast South Dakota and Dixon County in northeast Nebraska.

