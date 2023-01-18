The Yankton region remains under a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Thursday, but authorities anticipate continued issues with high winds and blowing snow throughout the day.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued outlooks of 6-13 inches of snowfall for Hutchinson, Bon Homme, Yankton, Clay and Union counties in southeast South Dakota and Dixon County in northeast Nebraska.
The NWS has also issued a winter storm warning, with anticipated snowfall of 5-10 inches, until 6 a.m. Thursday for Gregory, Charles Mix, Douglas, and Hutchinson counties in southeast South Dakota and Cedar and Knox counties in northeast Nebraska. The same storm warning remains extended until 9 a.m. Thursday for Turner and Lincoln counties.
However, the snowfall isn’t the only concern with this weather system. The outlook calls for wind gusts of 35 miles per hour continuing into Thursday.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the NWS said. “Heavy falling snow and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.”
At least two Yankton organizations announced postponements in anticipation of the weather event.
The Yankton Thrive Annual Meeting & YES4! Celebration scheduled for Jan. 19 has been postponed to Jan. 23 due to the weather. The schedule and venue at The Brewery, 200 Walnut Street, will remain the same. The schedule calls for registration, food and beverages at 3:30 p.m., the meeting starting at 4 p.m. and the celebration social from 5-7 p.m.
This event is open to all Thrive members and their staff and is free of charge. For more information, please contact Yankton Thrive at (605) 665-3636 or visit www.yanktonsd.com/annual-meeting/.
Also, the Clothing Closet has postponed its winter clothing drive to Jan. 26 because of the inclement weather and for the volunteers’ safety.
The winter snow warning, originally posted for Yankton, Vermillion and other areas along the border, has been extended to include Sioux Falls and the surrounding area.
The NWS anticipates snowfall will be heavy at times, accumulating at the rates of 1-2 inches per hour, or more. The rapid snowfall could result in a quick degradation of conditions. “Travel will be hazardous to perhaps impossible in the highest impacted areas,” the NWS said.
Authorities around the region were prepared for the system, which cut through northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota.
Charles Mix County and Douglas County residents reported Wednesday afternoon that the snowfall had started in those areas. In particular, the reports came from the Wagner and Delmont areas.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Charles Mix County Emergency Manager Mike Kotab reported the snowfall started to pick up in the Wagner and Dante areas in the southeast part of the county.
“The snow is starting to increase with bigger flakes. I would say probably a half-inch on the ground, currently,” he said. “The temperature remains about 26 degrees, and the winds are probably in the range of 15 miles per hour.”
Kotab was monitoring the travel conditions as darkness approached and temperatures were forecast to fall.
“The roads are increasingly slicker but still manageable with common sense, although conditions will worsen as time goes on (Wednesday night),” he added.
Once the snowfall passes through the region, Kotab is preparing for Thursday’s aftermath.
“As for (Thursday), winds are supposed to be gusting at a max of 31 miles per hour (mph) tonight but only for a short time, then back to 26-28 (mph),” he said. “I can only assume we will have some drifting when the heavier snow begins to fall (Wednesday night) as projected. We will have to see what Mother Nature hands us before we can give a good assessment as it gets darker and closer to the snow (forecast by the NWS at nightfall).”
While this storm has been forecast for days, Kotab said the final impact could vary greatly depending on the system’s movement.
“We are in that zone of being a little unsure of what to expect I think,” he said. “Earlier (Wednesday), the forecast was up to 11-15 inches, and as of last report I saw we are in the 4-7 inch (range). A big variance there.”
This storm comes on the heels of a Jan. 2-3 major weather event, with Yankton receiving 12.5 inches of snowfall over the two-day period. To the west, Charles Mix and Douglas counties reported areas receiving nearly 30 inches of snowfall.
Local officials have been working to clear the last snowfall from roads, Kotab said.
“As far as snow removal and recovering, the county and townships have been widening roads, and the municipalities have been working to ensure they have enough area to stage snow again if we do get 15 inches,” he said.
“(On Thursday), we will see and deal with it like we know how. Hopefully, citizens of the county bear with county/township/city during the plowing efforts, especially if we do get 15 inches. It does take time to move it on a normal storm, and it only extends the time when we have an abundance on the ground already.”
In Clay County, Sheriff Andy Howe said his county should be able to handle another large snowfall.
“Our roads have been clear for a while now,” he said. “The county crews did a great job clearing them promptly after the last storm and have been working to push back snow in trouble spots to make room for more snow.”
With the delayed arrival of the forecasted storm, Howe remained hopeful travelers would arrive home safely from work and remain for the rest of the night.
“The morning commute will be affected, but hopefully closings will be decided and publicized, and people will limit travel,” he said. “We expect roads to have drifting and be difficult for travel. With the expected wind, visibility will be poor.”
In Turner County, Emergency Manager Brad Georgeson said his county experienced fog late Tuesday night. He was monitoring the storm situation Wednesday.
“It appears (at this time) that we can expect to see approximately 3-6 inches of snow, more towards the south end of the county, with this storm,” he said. “Not knowing at what rate it will fall, the 30 mile per hour gusts will not be favorable for visibility or travel when it does start.”
In anticipation of the storm, a number of school districts dismissed early Wednesday. They could decide to remain closed Thursday and possibly Friday.
The situation could create a problem for many school districts in terms of their academic and activity calendars. At this month’s regular meeting, the Bon Homme school board learned the district has already run out of scheduled snow days, according to the Tyndall Tribune and Springfield Times weekly newspapers.
In Cedar County, Emergency Manager Kevin Garvin reported the snowfall was progressing Wednesday evening.
“The storm just rolled into our area late Wednesday afternoon, three or four hours after it was forecast to hit,” he said. “It’s really hard to provide much (information) at this point. As the storm progresses travel is expected to become increasing difficult. We can encourage people to maintain awareness of the situation and make informed decisions.”
The clean-up will require patience, Garvin said.
“Snowplows will need time and space to clear the roads,” he said. “Motorists are encouraged to slow down and give the plows room to work.”
In South Dakota, Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan said the Highway Patrol was advising travelers to remain in place if possible and to take precautions if they must hit the road.
Also, the Yankton School District announced that classes will have a two-hour late start Thursday. There will be no morning preschool at Webster School and no morning special education preschool at Stewart School.
