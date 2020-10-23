The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during September 2020:
Garry A. Moore, 635 Augusta Circle; Single family home-accessory structure; $500
Murray 5 G, Inc., 1014 Broadway Ave.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $55,000
David V. Christensen, 203 Anchor Dr.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $10,000
CMC Adventures LLC, 401 Picotte St.; Commercial-addition; $50,000
Bruce W. Reisdorph, 615 Maple St.; Roofing; $5,000
Rose Van Sickle, 304 Northern Ave.; Roofing; $5,000
Mark Murphy, 1711 Douglas Ave.; Door/siding; $3,000
Fern Miller, 801 East 11th St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $4,500
Darryl J. Steckelberg, 1602 Pearl St.; Door/siding/windows; $5,000
JW Tramp Construction Inc., 1805 Dakota St.; Single family home-new; $243,480
Luverne F. Dwyer, 2808 Vincent Dr.; Single family home-accessory structure; $4,000
Larry Huber Revocable Trust, 709 East 19th St.; Siding; $10,000
Ozzie Osborn, 411 Locust St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $5,000
PS Steph, Inc., 1706 Pine St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $2,000
United Church of Christ, 218 West 5th St.; Roofing; $6,900
Joe Luis Alonso, 416 Picotte St.; Roofing; $1,000
Clara Schild, 605 East 16th St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $800
River Valley Rentals LLC, 1311 Whiting Dr.; Siding; $2,000
Joshua Blom, 101 East 3rd St.; Windows; $65,000
Daniel M. Delforge, 2703 Santa Rose Circle; Single family home-alteration/repair; $53,000
Gaylon Johnson, 1205 West St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $9,000
Larry Olson, 716 Mulberry St.; Commercial-new; $70,000
Errol V. Johnson, 621 Sawgrass St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $1,440
Eric Anderson, 1813 Capitol St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $35,000
Roxanne Carns, 810 Douglas Ave.; Roofing; $1,500
William L. Underwood, 1008 West 14th St.; Windows; $3,000
Bruce R. Pieper, 209 Broadway Ave.; Roofing; $8,400
John Scott, 2801 Fox Run Pkwy; Roofing; $6,300
Magan A. Cuka, 2513 Wynn Way; Single family home-alteration/repair; $54,009.60
Lonna M. Miller, 408 Mulberry St.; Windows; $1,000
Larry’s Rental LLP, 819 Birch Rd; Moving
Diana Lugo-Garcia, 911 East 12th St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $2,500
———
Total Fees: $2,543
September 2020 Total Valuation: $723,329.60
September 2019 Total Valuation: $1,174,258.40
2020 to Date Valuation: $28,705,759.58
2019 to Date Valuation: $35,201,201.00
