PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Tourism is now accepting applications to fill seasonal positions for travel counselors and supervisors at six Welcome Center locations along Interstates 29 and 90.
Travel counselors are needed from May through September to assist visitors with travel needs, answer questions and promote South Dakota’s travel opportunities. Applicants must be high school graduates, possess knowledge of South Dakota’s history & visitor attractions, and have basic computer skills and excellent communication skills.
The Welcome Centers are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are located along Interstates 29 and 90 near Wilmot, Vermillion, Valley Springs, Chamberlain and Spearfish. Travel counselors will also be stationed within the Minuteman Missile National Historic Site Visitor Center at I-90 (Exit 131) approximately 20 miles east of Wall.
The Wilmot Welcome Center will close for the season in mid-September, while the Welcome Centers near Vermillion, Valley Springs, Chamberlain and Spearfish will remain open through all of September. The Minuteman Missile National Historic Site Visitor Center will be staffed with travel counselors through mid-October.
Seasonal applications may be obtained from South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation offices or by visiting www.SDVisit.com.
The application deadline is Friday, March 20, 2020. Contact Nate Johnson with the South Dakota Department of Tourism at 1-800-952-3625 with questions.
The South Dakota Department of Tourism is comprised of Tourism and the South Dakota Arts Council. The Department is led by Secretary James D. Hagen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.