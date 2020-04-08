NPS Closes Yankton Office, River Remains Open For Public Usage

In response to COVID-19, the National Park Service (NPS) has closed its park headquarters and visitor contact station in Yankton until further notice.
In a press release Wednesday, Missouri National Recreational River (MNRR) officials announced the order, effective immediately. However, the MNRR itself — which runs from Pickstown to Ponca, Nebraska — remains open for recreational use.
“We encourage visitors to continue to enjoy the Missouri National Recreational River by visiting the park areas,” MNRR Superintendent Rick Clark said.
Where possible, park property — including Bow Creek, Goat Island and Green Island recreation areas and Mulberry Bend Overlook — will remain open under federal guidelines to “provide healthy options for the public, such as open trails and areas of recreation,” the press release said.
Park staff — including law enforcement — will continue to monitor the park areas and resources as usual, one official told the Press & Dakotan.
Those duties include cleaning and maintenance at Mulberry Bend Overlook, according to Daniel Peterson, the MNRR chief of interpretation, education and outreach.
“We will monitor and re-evaluate facilities, in particular Mulberry Bend Overlook, next week,” he said. “Mulberry Bend Overlook has a vault toilet and trash cans which need to be monitored weekly and, because of COVID-19, we need to make sure park employees remain safe.”
All park programs are postponed until further notice, Peterson said. However, the river remains open for public enjoyment, he added.
“There are no new restrictions on river usage including boating, kayaking or swimming as it relates to COVID-19,” he said. “We hope anglers and boaters will follow the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) steps to prevent the spread of the disease by distancing themselves from others.”
The South Dakota Kayak Challenge, scheduled for next month, has been cancelled for this year, according to its website.
While the MNRR office is closed to the public, staff members will continue performing their duties, Peterson said.
“Most of the park staff will be teleworking from home, while Park Ranger Dugan Smith, at this time, will be at park headquarters working Monday through Friday,” he said.
The NPS is working with the federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the pandemic. The NPS took its action in compliance with federal guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other agencies.
“We will notify the public should we further modify park operations, as when normal programming and business hours resume,” Clark said. “The NPS will also provide updates on our website and social media channels.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has already forced scheduling changes in two annual events involving the MNRR and normally held in late April or early May.
The Missouri River Watershed Education Festival, held at Riverside Park in Yankton, was cancelled this year but is slated to return in 2021. The Great Missouri River Clean-Up from below Gavins Point Dam to Riverside Park has been postponed, with officials hoping to reschedule the event later this year.
In Wednesday’s press release, the NPS urged visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.
The social distancing guidelines include maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and staying home if you feel sick.
For more information about the MNRR, call Ranger Smith at (605) 665-0209, Extension 28; check social media, such as Facebook and Instagram, that are updated weekly; or visit online at www.nps.gov/mnrr.
