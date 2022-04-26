Local Ponds Stocked With Fish

The summer fishing season is nearly upon us.
And for those who want a more leisurely fishing experience than going out to Lewis & Clark Lake, there’s good news — two Yankton County ponds were just stocked with fish earlier this month.
Don Allaway, an area conservation officer with the South Dakota Game Fish & Parks (GF&P) told the Press & Dakotan that the Westside Community Fishing Pond at Westside Park in Yankton and the Mission Hill Community Fishing Pond in Mission Hill received an infusion of 20 northern pike each.
He said one of the main factors in deciding how to stock area ponds from year to year comes down to what those utilizing them want to see.
“As far as deciding what goes in what, a lot of the times, our fisheries crew likes to hear what people like to catch and what they want to see more,” he said. “Northern pike seemed to be one of the more popular ones people would like to see or catch. They put up a good fight and, a lot of times, they can be good eating if they’re cooked right, so Northern Pike were the decider for this year’s stocking.”
Allaway said that the frequency of stocking depends on the fisheries and the location.
“Most of the time, it probably happens once per year,” he said. “It could be every other year. It just depends on what the fish numbers are looking like and what people are wanting to see.”
He said that the number of fish is also dependent on the size of the body of water.
“Not every body of water is getting the same amount of fish,” he said. “For example, the one in Tyndall got a few more fish because it’s a little bit bigger. The two that we had stocked in Yankton County are smaller ponds, and that’s why they went with a smaller amount of fish. It’s just kind of dependent on the year.”
While northern pike are the popular fish of the year for Westside Park, GF&P fish stocking reports have shown a variety of fish being stocked in the lake since 1948, with black bullhead, largemouth bass, bluegill, walleye, yellow perch and a handful of channel catfish being introduced and maintained in the lake in various years. The Mission Hill Community Fishing Pond, with reports going back to 2003, has mostly stocked northern pike, but has also been home to black bullhead, bluegill and largemouth bass.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.