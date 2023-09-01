LifeServe Blood Center needs both new and regular blood donors to roll up a sleeve this summer.
Local lifesaving organizations like LifeServe Blood Center often see dips in blood donations due to blood donors’ busy summer schedules. From outdoor fun to weddings and vacations, people are busy. However, hospital patients are unable to reschedule their need for transfusions. So, this summer we’re asking donors to spare just one hour and ensure blood is on the shelf when someone needs it.
