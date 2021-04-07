We are suspending the publishing of Her Voice magazine indefinitely due to personnel/staffing shortages.
Over the 17-plus years we’ve been publishing the women’s magazine we’ve been honored to share the stories of area women and men. Our motto has always been, “Every person has a story to tell” and we’ve been blessed that you’ve all been willing to share yours with us.
We thank our readers, advertisers and writers who have been so steadfastly loyal over the years. Her Voice is truly your magazine.
We never say never, so we’ll see what the future brings. Take care.
